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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

‘Ranbir is a storyteller’: Ayushmann Khurrana praises fellow Bollywood actor in TIME 100 profile

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who is a judge of MasterChef India, also made it to the list

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.04.26, 10:33 AM
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor File Picture

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who is a judge of MasterChef India, feature in TIME magazine’s annual list of 100 most influential people in the world.

The TIME 100, regarded as a benchmark of global popularity and impact, includes figures across categories such as leaders, artists, innovators, and icons.

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Kapoor is the only representative from the Hindi film industry on the 2026 list. His profile was penned by fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

“There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter,” Khurrana wrote.

“In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels-box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film,” he added.

“In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity,” the profile said.

It added that actors like him become important cultural bridges.

“Ranbir isn't just a movie star-he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures.”

Khanna, meanwhile, was included among visionaries in fashion, visual, literary, and culinary arts. His profile was written by chef Eric Ripert.

“His generosity extends far beyond the kitchen, reaching communities across the world with compassion, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility. What makes Vikas so unique is his ability to connect with people from every walk of life, using food as a universal language to build bridges and foster understanding,” Ripert wrote.

The TIME 100 list also features global leaders including US President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman.

TIME said the honourees are “changing culture in unprecedented ways.”

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