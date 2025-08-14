Bipasha Basu urges women to ‘get those muscles’ after old Mrunal Thakur clip calling her ‘manly’ goes viral

Days after an old video of actress Mrunal Thakur allegedly “body-shaming” Bipasha Basu resurfaced online, the latter addressed the backlash on Thursday, sharing a cryptic post where she asked women to “get those muscles”.

Earlier this week, an old interview clip featuring Mrunal from the sets of the television show Kumkum Bhagya, resurfaced online. In the video, she was seen discussing fitness with her co-star, Arjit Taneja.

In the video, when Taneja talked about his preference in dating, Mrunal said, “Do you want a manly girl with muscles? Go marry Bipasha.” She further added, “I’m much better than Bipasha.”

The remark has triggered criticism, as several view it as an unwelcome insult aimed at another actress and also remarked on Mrunal for her ‘mean attitude’.

Resharing a motivational post on her Instagram stories, Bipasha wrote, “Strong women lift each other up....Get those muscles beautiful ladies...we should be strong...muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”

Bipasha also used a hashtag with the words ‘love yourself’.

After facing massive online backlash, Mrunal on Tuesday dropped her first social media post carrying a set of pictures from her latest photoshoot. “Stop staring,” Mrunal wrote in the caption.

Mrunal will be seen next in Dacoit: A Love Story. She also has the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Bipasha last featured in the 2015 film Alone. The actress took a hiatus after her pregnancy to focus on her family.