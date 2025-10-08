MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 October 2025

‘Bidaai’ actress Sara Khan marries producer Krrish Pathak: ‘Qubool hai se saat phere tak’

The actor couple will hold a traditional wedding ceremony in December

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.10.25, 05:48 PM
Sara Khan, Krrish Pathak

Sara Khan, Krrish Pathak Instagram

Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai actress Sara Khan tied the knot with actor-producer Krrish Pathak in a court marriage after dating for a year.

The couple will host a traditional wedding ceremony in December, they said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing photos from their court marriage on Instagram, Sara wrote, “Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love...The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak ,the vows await this December - Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline. Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing as this union is for all.

Sara and Krrish were congratulated by their industry colleagues. Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor, who recently tied the knot with Milind Chandwani, wrote "Omg!". Actress Niti Taylor commented, “Congratulations”. Actress Kishwer M. Rai also sent her best wishes to the couple. "Oh my god! My Baby...Congratulations,” wrote actress Shweta Tiwari.

According to media reports, Sara and Krrish met on a dating up and soon began living together.

Sara was previously married to TV actor Ali Merchant. However, they parted ways in 2011.

Sara is known for her performances in Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi and Sasural Simar Ka. The 36-year-old actress has the Hindi romantic comedy Shaila in the pipeline.

RELATED TOPICS

Sara Khan Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai Krrish Pathak
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'One day he’ll be your Mir Jafar': Mamata Banerjee warns PM Modi against Amit Shah

Is the commission (Election Commission) for the BJP or for the protection of democratic, civic rights of the people? questions the Bengal chief minister
Jairam Ramesh.
Quote left Quote right

How quickly the diplomatic climate changes, and how quickly diplomatic setbacks accumulate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT