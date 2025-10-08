‘Bidaai’ actress Sara Khan marries producer Krrish Pathak: ‘Qubool hai se saat phere tak’

Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai actress Sara Khan tied the knot with actor-producer Krrish Pathak in a court marriage after dating for a year.

The couple will host a traditional wedding ceremony in December, they said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing photos from their court marriage on Instagram, Sara wrote, “Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love...The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak ,the vows await this December - Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline. Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing as this union is for all.

Sara and Krrish were congratulated by their industry colleagues. Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor, who recently tied the knot with Milind Chandwani, wrote "Omg!". Actress Niti Taylor commented, “Congratulations”. Actress Kishwer M. Rai also sent her best wishes to the couple. "Oh my god! My Baby...Congratulations,” wrote actress Shweta Tiwari.

According to media reports, Sara and Krrish met on a dating up and soon began living together.

Sara was previously married to TV actor Ali Merchant. However, they parted ways in 2011.

Sara is known for her performances in Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi and Sasural Simar Ka. The 36-year-old actress has the Hindi romantic comedy Shaila in the pipeline.