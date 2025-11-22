Bengali indie film ‘The Academy of Fine Arts’ releases in theatres after week-long uncertainty

Independent Bengali film The Academy of Fine Arts, directed by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) graduate Jayabrata Das, finally released in theatres on Friday, after a week of uncertainty over whether it would make it to screens.

The film’s earlier 14 November release was stalled after the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) raised objections. The federation cited the involvement of a producer with outstanding dues to technicians from a previous project and said no federation-affiliated technicians had been engaged for indoor or outdoor shoots.

ADVERTISEMENT

FCTWEI president Swaroop Biswas had said the film “cannot be categorised as a student film” due to the participation of a known producer, adding that the producer had defaulted on payments to crew members of another project.

After extensive discussions involving FCTWEI, the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), the producers, director, cast and other industry stakeholders, SSR Films — led by distributor Satadeep Saha — stepped in to take over distribution responsibilities.

Half of the dues owed by the earlier producer have now been cleared, while the present distributor has settled the remaining amount, removing the final hurdle to the release.

Welcoming the development, Das said, “We don’t have the budget to print fresh posters announcing the release date. Please spread the word. We, young independent filmmakers, seek your support for this student film made on a crowdfunding budget”.

Mostly financed through crowdfunding, the neo-noir pulp-action crime thriller features acclaimed Bengali actors Rudranil Ghosh, Payel Sarkar, Saurav Das and Rahul Banerjee. Production stretched over four years owing to financial constraints.

Meanwhile, young director Arjunn Dutta, whose Deep Fridge recently won a National Award, voiced disappointment that his film was allotted a 1pm slot at the state-run Nandan theatre, which typically draws steady footfall for Bengali cinema.

However, the film has secured a 4pm screening at another state-run venue, Radha Studio, along with shows across several multiplexes and privately-owned single-screen theatres.