In pictures: Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Frédérique Bel defy Cannes dress code in style

Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Wan QianHui and Frédérique Bel were among the celebrities who defied the newly-introduced dress code at Cannes Film Festival this year with style and elegance.

The new rules at the annual event for cinephiles and fashionistas discouraged nudity, sheer fabrics, voluminous outfits, oversized silhouettes, and long trains.

1 5 Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

American model Bella Hadid defied the no-nudity rule on the red carpet, turning heads in a chic all-black outfit that exposed her sides and back. The 28-year-old model arrived at the French Riviera on Tuesday in a Saint Laurent dress that featured dramatic cutouts revealing her sides, an asymmetrical open back, and a thigh-high slit.

2 5 Reuters

Chinese actor Wan QianHui showed up in a massive white sleeveless gown with a cloud-like body and a long sweeping train. The organisers had clearly prohibited attendees from wearing voluminous outfits with a floor-sweeping train that “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre”.

3 5 Reuters

French actress Frédérique Bel, unfazed by the new dress code, set the mercury soaring in a gold sequin dress with a deep neckline, mesh cut-outs and a thigh-high slit.

4 5 Reuters

German television actress Heidi Klum was also among the guests who ignored the dress code directive imposed by the organisers. She attended the event in a gorgeous pink Elie Saab floral gown. The ombre pink shade gown featured a strapless neckline, a slit on the front, and a long floor-sweeping train.

5 5 Reuters

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads in a flowing green gown with a thigh-high slit and fuzzy oversized arm sleeves. Although not directly defying the dress code, her voluminous sleeves were considered by many as a rule-breaker.

On Wednesday, actress Halle Berry, one of the jury members at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, had to ditch her Gaurav Gupta custom-made dress in adherence to the new dress code policy of the festival.

The X-Men actress walked the red carpet in a black-and-white halter-neck gown by French label Jacquemus. She kept her look simple with minimal accessories. The actress rounded off her look by carrying a black clutch.

Later at the press conference, she wore a monochrome woollen tweed suit.