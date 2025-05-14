Cannes Film Festival 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum dazzle on red carpet

Robert De Niro, Payal Kapadia, Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria, and Heidi Klum were among the celebrities who attended Day 1 of this year’s Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday.

This year, the organisers of the annual festival have banned nudity on the red carpet, citing “decency” reasons. They have also prohibited voluminous outfits with a floor-sweeping train.

However, several celebrities, including American model Bella Hadid, defied the rule imposed by the organisers of Cannes. Here’s a look at what the stars wore on the red carpet.

Payal Kapadia



1 11 Payal Kapadia Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-based filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix last year for her film All We Imagine As Light, returned to the annual Cannes Film Festival, this time as a jury member. She wore a Khandwala loose-fitting shirt and a bright red ankle-length skirt for the photocall.

Later, for the main event, Kapadia wore a plaid power suit by Rishta by Arjun Saluja.

Robert De Niro

2 11 Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Reuters

Eighty-one-year-old Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival with his 46-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Chen on Tuesday. The couple was snapped together on the red carpet before De Niro received the Palme d’Or at the event.

While De Niro donned a black tuxedo with a dark blue tie and black trousers, Chen went for a sequined noodle-strap top and a flower-embroidered skirt.

Bella Hadid

3 11 Bella Hadid Reuters

On Tuesday, American model Bella Hadid arrived at the French Riviera in a Saint Laurent dress that featured dramatic cutouts revealing her sides, an asymmetrical open back, and a thigh-high slit.

The 28-year-old model expertly navigated Cannes’ new dress code, which discouraged sheer fabrics, oversized silhouettes, and long trains.

Eva Longoria

4 11 Eva Longoria Reuters

Actress-producer Eva Longoria dazzled in a Tamara Ralph and Pasquale Bruni gown featuring reflective panels on the front, a strapless bodice, and a black velvet bow on the back that flowed into a long train. She walked the red carpet for the opening ceremony and screening of the film Partir un jour.

Heidi Klum

5 11 Heidi Klum Reuters

German television actress Heidi Klum was also among the guests who ignored the dress code directive imposed by the organisers. She attended the event in a gorgeous pink Elie Saab floral gown. The ombre pink shade gown featured a strapless neckline, a slit on the front, and a long floor-sweeping train.

Daniella Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino

6 11 Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick Reuters

American filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino walked the red carpet at the 78th annual film festival with his wife Daniella Pick. He later attended the screening of the film Partir un jour. While Pick wore a silver, beaded gown, Quentin looked dapper in a classic suit, accentuated with a bow tie.

Juliette Binoche

7 11 Juliette Binoche Reuters

French actress Juliette Binoche, who is the president of the jury at the feature films section of Cannes this year, glammed up in a custom-made Dior off-shoulder jumpsuit.

Jeremy Strong

8 11 Jeremy Strong Reuters

American actor Jeremy Strong attended the event in a peach custom-made suit with satin labels and a bow tie.

Halle Berry

9 11 Halle Berry Reuters

Actress Halle Berry walked the red carpet in a black-and-white halter-neck gown by French label Jacquemus. She kept her look simple with minimal accessories. The actress rounded off her look by carrying a black clutch.

Julia Garner

10 11 Julia Garner Reuters

Julia Garner wore a black Gucci gown at the event. The gown features a sheer top layer and a floor-sweeping train, lined with a sequin-embroidered underdress.

Urvashi Rautela

11 11 Urvashi Rautela Reuters

Actress Urvashi Rautela on Tuesday made a striking appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with a peacock-inspired outfit.