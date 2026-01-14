Watch: Bangladeshi student sings Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ at college event, video goes viral

A rendition of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s chartbuster track Cruel Summer, sung by a student at a college event in Bangladesh’s Pabna, has gone viral, drawing praise from Swifties in India.

The clip, which was first shared on Facebook, shows the student performing in front of her fellow college mates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within moments, the video went viral with many praising her melodious vocals and confident stage presence, calling it a genuine ‘Swiftie moment’.

“At least she had the guts to sing. How many of us sang at a school/college function,” a Facebook user said.

Another comment read, “If I were the audience, I’d definitely cheer for her loudly.”

Several internet users, however, shared their frustration over the audience in the video for not praising the student.

One Facebook user commented, “Just she's not in the right place. The crowds there don't even understand the masterpiece.”

“Did they not give a standing ovation after it ended,” reads another comment.

Cruel Summer, also written by Taylor Swift, is a synth-pop anthem from her 2019 album Lover.

Co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent, the song captures the euphoric highs and lows of a relationship. After opening to mixed response from fans, Cruel Summer emerged as one of the most popular songs by Swift, thanks to her live performance at The Eras Tour concerts.

The song became her longest-charting hit on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Anti-Hero.

On the work front, Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl released on October 3 2025.

The Life of a Showgirl comprises 12 tracks, including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic. The song The Fate of Ophelia from the album became the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify in 2025.