‘Baccha hain tu mera’: Memes fly as Jameel Jamali’s ‘Dhurandhar’ dialogue goes viral

Since its March 19 release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has set the mood across India, with fans diving deep into conversations around Lyari and the ‘peak Aditya Dhar’ narrative.

Memes have been flooding timelines — be it Ranveer Singh’s ferocious on-screen performance or the film’s box office collection, fans are finding something new to talk about every day.

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This time, it’s Rakesh Bedi stealing the spotlight with his iconic Jameel Jamali line, ‘Baccha hain tu Mera’, which has now taken over meme culture. This dialogue was frequently used by Rakesh Bedi’s character in both the Dhurandhar films.

Its light-hearted, humorous tone has found itself at the epicentre of the meme world, with popular brands and public organisations hopping onto the trend in no time, amplifying the buzz around spy drama.

From Gujarat Police to Delhi Police, admins are jumping on the trend, cheekily reminding citizens, ‘Baccha hain tu mera, yeh le helmet pehen’, blending humour with an important safety message.

Want to savour a bowl of hot and delicious Wai Wai noodles? Don’t worry, as Jameel Jamali is ready to offer you some.

Haldiram’s snacks are also here to set your Dhurandhar mood on track, with Jameel Jamali handing you over a plate of hot samosas.

“Scene set hai, table loaded hai… bas entry aapki baaki hai,” reads the caption shared by Barbeque Nation’s official Instagram handle, as the brand joins the viral trend with its own playful twist.

Ticket-booking platform BookMyShow is also joining the trend, urging everyone to book their seats in true Jameel Jamali style — a pitch that’s simply hard to miss.

And it doesn’t stop there — from PVR INOX to CashKaro, brands across the board are riding the wave, assuring fans that Jameel Jamali is here to remind you, “Baccha hain tu Mera.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.