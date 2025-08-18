Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Thama’ character posters out

Maddock Films on Monday dropped fresh character posters of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal for the upcoming horror-comedy film Thama.

Ayushmann’s Alok looks intense and mysterious in the poster. His character is introduced as the last hope of humanity.

Rashmika’s character Tadaka is described as the first ray of light. The poster shows her in a fierce, warrior-like avatar with an intense expression.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Yakshasan has a wicked smile on his face. His wide grin hints at a possible villainous role. An ominous, glowing idol in the background enhances the sinister vibe.

Rawal’s Ram Bajaj Goyal looks surprised in the poster. The lighting and colour tone add to the dramatic feel of his expression.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara. Produced by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2. Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has Honey Trehan’s Raat Akeli Hai 2 next in the pipeline. Paresh Rawal is part of Priyadarshan’s upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla.