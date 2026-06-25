Thrilling Tale: Psychedelic mood meets gripping pace in the trailer of 'Nevermind'

Chaiti Ghoshal unveiled the trailer for her directorial debut, Nevermind, on Tuesday at Nandan 3, following its selection for the 23rd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2026. The event was attended by the film’s cast and crew and guests, with filmmaker Goutam Ghose gracing the occasion as the chief guest. Chaiti chose the neon-drenched Park Street, one of Calcutta’s most iconic streets, to set the plot of her film. Unfolding in two minutes and 19 seconds, the trailer offers glimpses into the lives of multiple characters, each entwined in their unique tales of despair, hope, resolve, redemption, emotional turmoil, or survival. At the heart of the narrative are Trina, portrayed by Rituparna Sengupta, and Jude (Amartya Ray).

Chaiti Ghoshal with the chief guest of the evening, Goutam Ghose

Taking place over a single day and night, the emotional journey of the two lead characters is captured in a fast-paced narrative style, enhanced by Rupam Islam’s energetic soundscape and Gopi Bhagat’s masterful cinematography, creating an apt psychedelic ambience through masterful lighting. The trailer opens with Trina and Jude in a warm, engaging conversation, instantly drawing the audience into their dynamic through their chemistry and skilfully crafted one-liners. As the rhythm picks up, the scene shifts rapidly, introducing the bustling streets of New Market, where we get to know Jude better — his rockstar persona marked by warmth, charm and funkiness.

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The film is presented by Rituparna Sengupta and co-produced by Bhavna Aaj O Kal. In a captivating montage in the trailer introducing Rituparna’s character, her presence evokes the essence of old Calcutta. The sequence encapsulates her character — a woman on a desperate quest in a city she once called home. Her warmth, despair, hope, wonder and determination — all come across effortlessly, convincingly drawing the audience into the story.

Rupam Islam, Goutam Ghose, Subhasish Mukherjee and Subhrajit Dutta

Subhasish Mukherjee and Subhrajit Dutta portray two brothers navigating the complex interplay of nostalgia and the practicality of their inheritance. Anusha Viswanathan’s cool appearance contrasts with her quiet inner world. She even brings a calm, stabilising edge to the rebellious side of Amartya’s Jude. Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee makes an appearance in a suit and brings an element of gravitas to the role.

Anusha Viswanathan, Samrat Ghosh, Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, and entrepreneur Nikhil Jain

The fictional Nevermind bar on Park Street serves as the backdrop for an unforgettable night where emotions run high, self-discovery unfolds, and concealed truths come to light. The story weaves together the contrasting elements of Park Street — the dazzling allure on one side and the shadowy depths on the other. As the characters grapple with their pasts, they embark on a journey in search of truth and redemption that could either save their relationships or lead to their unravelling. The film releases in theatres on July 3.