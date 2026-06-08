‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ becomes first film of 2026 to join one-billion club

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first film of 2026 to reach the milestone.

After the latest weekend, the film stands at USD 428.5 million in North America and USD 571.5 million internationally, taking its worldwide total past USD 1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The milestone extends the success of the franchise following 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned more than USD 1.3 billion globally. Across both films, the Mario series has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most commercially successful animated franchises, ranking ninth overall with USD 2.3 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

It now sits alongside major animated franchises such as Inside Out (USD 2.56 billion unadjusted across two films), Kung Fu Panda (USD 2.37 billion across four films) and Madagascar (USD 2.26 billion across seven films).

The top-grossing animated franchise remains Despicable Me from Universal Pictures and Illumination, which has generated USD 5.64 billion across six films.

In the US, the Mario films rank as the fifth-highest-grossing animated franchise, behind Despicable Me, Shrek, Toy Story and Inside Out.

The film, a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, continues the adventures of Mario and his allies Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser and Princess Peach as they travel into outer space to rescue Princess Rosalina from Bowser and Bowser Jr.

The voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Donald Glover, Jack Black and Benny Safdie.