Hrithik Roshan turns 51 today: 8 photos that prove he is still Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’

Hrithik Roshan, who turns 51 today, continues to rule over hearts as Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’, 25 years after his big break with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). Here’s a look at some of Hrithik’s most stunning photos which bear testament to his timeless charm, ageless grace and unparalleled style.

Hrithik, who last appeared in Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner Fighter, won hearts with his ripped physique in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Twenty-five years later, he continues to inspire generations with his commitment to fitness.

The actor recently gave fans a fit-check in an all-black ensemble. Hrithik is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming actioner War 2, part of the YRF Spy Universe. Also featuring Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani and John Abraham, the Ayan Mukerji directorial serves as a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 film War.

Hrithik has his selfie game on point. Sporting a breezy white shirt, a matching baseball cap, and a simple black string necklace, the actor nailed the casual look effortlessly.

Hrithik raised the temperature in a shirtless photo after an intense gym session.

Whether it’s western or ethnic wear, Hrithik knows how to slay. He looked dapper in a black kurta paired with a jacket, trousers, and shiny moccasins.

Hrithik flexed his biceps in a mirror selfie, proving he is also Bollywood’s fitness icon. The actor celebrated his third anniversary with girlfriend Saba Azad in October last year.

A suited-up Hrithik never fails to steal the show.

In December 2012, Hrithik was crowned the ‘Sexiest Asian Man in the World’ by the Eastern Eye Weekly for the second year in a row.

