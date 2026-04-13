Asha Parekh, AR Rahman, Sachin Tendulkar pay last respects to Asha Bhosle

Veteran actress Asha Parekh, composer A. R. Rahman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar were among the celebrities who paid their last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Mumbai on Monday.

Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy hospital. Her mortal remains are currently kept at her residence in Casa Grande in Lower Parel. Fans can pay their respects to the singer there til 3pm.

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The singing legend’s body was wrapped in the tricolour and placed in a glass casket, adorned with white lilies.

Rahman, who worked with Bhosle on songs like Tanha Tanha, Rangeela Re, Radha Kaise Na Jaale, was the first to arrive at her residence. Tendulkar arrived soon after with his wife Anjali. Incidentally, Bhosle made one of her last appearances at the wedding of Tendulkar's son Arjun last month.

Parekh met the singer’s family before paying her last respects to Bhosle, whose voice defined many of the actor’s biggest hits of the 1960s and ’70s, including Parde Mein Rehne Do, O Mere Sona Re, and Kitna Pyara Wada Hai.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to the mortal remains of singing legend Asha Bhosle at her residence

Singer Sudesh Bhosale, actors Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, and NCP leader Supriya Sule also offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Following the public viewing, the funeral procession will proceed from Bhosle's residence to the Shivaji Park Crematorium, where the last rites are scheduled to be performed at 4.00pm.

Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.