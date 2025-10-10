As Good Boy’s Indy seeks Oscar for animal actors, here’s a look at 10 other deserving furry friends

Dogs in films have as much right to clinch an Oscar as any human. This is the idea behind a heartfelt open letter attributed to Good Boy’s Indy the dog, addressed to the Academy, that got cinephiles thinking — he’s absolutely right.

“How many great performances must go overlooked before the Academy throws us a bone?” the good boy wrote in his note, that has kickstarted a campaign for our adorable, furry actors.

For decades, animals in films have tugged at our hearts, stolen the spotlight from A-listers, and, in some cases, carried the heart of the film on their paws. Whether it’s the power of loyalty, chaos, bravery, lost joys or loss, these animal stars have proven time and again that they can deliver Oscar-worthy performances without even saying a word.

As Indy’s lament in his letter catches the attention of dog lovers and film critics, here’s a look at some of the most memorable dogs and cats in cinema who deserve their own golden statuette.

Hachiko – Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

1 10 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

A dog is the most loyal animal, and Hachiko from the beloved 2009 film is one of the best examples. No performance captures unconditional love like Hachiko’s, which is based on a real-life incident. Even after his owner passed away, Hachi waited for years without fail at the Shibuya station for him to come back home. His human companions eventually learn to move on with their lives, but Hachi doesn’t. His routine of silently holding on to hope and routinely visiting the station captures heartbreak in its purest form, and makes the film a masterclass in emotional storytelling.

Krypto – Superman

2 10 IMDb

Like Good Boy director Ben Leonberg cast his pet Indy in the film, DC co-chief James Gunn, too, based Krypto the Superdog on his own pet Ozu in Superman. The superpowered pup was an instant hit among fans, even stealing the limelight from David Corenswet, who had stepped into the role of the Man of Steel.

From rescuing Superman countless times to hugging him on the moon and not to mention his laugh-out-loud antics, Krypto is proof that sometimes courage is about love and loyalty too.

Marley – Marley & Me

3 10 IMDb

Marley, the mischievous Labrador, is pure chaos, but that’s what makes us so deeply attached to him. From destroying furniture and pillows to chasing the mailman and stealing undergarments, Marley is an unconditional source of love, loyalty, and comfort for the Grogan family albeit his chaotic side. He teaches his family (and us) that imperfections are what make bonds stronger.

Beethoven - Beethoven (1992)

4 10 IMDb

This slobbery Saint Bernard is an icon of ’90s family comedy, and we certainly won’t forget him for turning a suburban family’s life upside down. The chaos and mischief that the beloved dog brings into the lives of the uptight Newton family is surely a thrill to watch.

Benji – Benji (1974)

5 10 IMDb

Benji was Hollywood's first true canine superstar. What makes him so memorable is his street-smart charm and intelligence that helped him outwit villains and save children. His expressive eyes gave him the ability to tell a story without a word. Adding to his fan-favourite appeal was his origin as a rescue dog named Higgins from a shelter promoting adoption, which instantly resonated with petlovers.

Bailey – A Dog’s Purpose

6 10 IMDb

Bailey the dog lives through multiple lifetimes, each with different owners. Through his reincarnations, he understands what it means to belong, discovering loyalty and love, as well as pain and disappointment through his human companions. Hits home, right?

Frodo the Cat – A Quiet Place: Day One

7 10 IMDb

Indy’s plea to the Academy, however, isn’t just restricted to dogs. Cats, too, are on the list with all their sass, moods and territoriality. In a world where silence is the key to survival, Frodo the cat provides a sense of normalcy, companionship, and comfort to the characters in A Quiet Place: Day One.

He doesn’t just purr and act cute. Even as the world falls apart, he is calm, composed and clever, creating a sense of normalcy amid the chaos. And as it is with cats, he also wanders off frequently. Imagine a cat being a cat in the middle of an alien invasion.

Snoop – Anatomy of a Fall

8 10 File picture

The dog Messi was so phenomenal in Anatomy of a Fall that the Cannes Film Festival felt it was incumbent upon them to offer him an unofficial honorary award. The French Border Collie played Snoop, a guide dog to the Maleskis’ blind son Daniel in the Oscar-winning film, where he played a pivotal role in uncovering the truth behind a mysterious death. What surprised fans was his shockingly convincing act of being poisoned and struggling to breathe in one of the climactic scenes. His performance also earned him a TV series of his own that premiered during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Arthur – Arthur the King

9 10 IMDb

Based on a true story, Arthur forms a strong bond with adventure racer Michael Light, inspiring and motivating him and his team throughout their challenging journey at a racing world championship. The stray dog, with his tenacious spirit, redefines loyalty, victory and friendship, serving as a symbol of resilience and unity for the team. Arthur’s dogged determination even led to Michael adopting him in the end.

Hooch – Turner & Hooch

10 10 IMDb

Hooch, the ever-drooling French Mastiff, is the sole witness to a murder and is reluctantly taken in by the fastidious, clean-freak Detective Scott Turner (Tom Hanks). When the house-wrecking force enters Turner’s orderly life, all hell seems to break loose. But eventually, Hooch becomes an unexpected sidekick to Turner, helps him solve the case and transforms him into a more relaxed person.