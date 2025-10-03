Aryan Khan on 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood': 'Love from around the world makes me emotional'

Aryan Khan on Friday said he is overwhelmed by the global outpouring of love for his maiden OTT series “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, which has emerged as one of Netflix’s biggest recent hits from India.

The show, created by Aryan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, takes viewers behind the curtain of the Hindi film industry, portraying both the glamour and the struggles of chasing stardom in Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe.

“As Jaraj (one of the popular characters from the show) would humbly say… ‘Ab pehechana?’,” Aryan said in a statement.

Quoting a popular dialogue of Jaraj Saxena, a failed actor portrayed by Rajat Bedi in the series, Aryan said the journey of making the series was full of challenges, but his faith in the story kept him going.

“Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, ‘Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai’. At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was lack of sleep and fatigue.

“Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me… it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling,” he added.

Since its launch two weeks ago, the series has topped the Netflix India Top 10 list and also figured among the platform’s top five non-English TV titles globally, the streamer said.

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, said the reception reflects how strongly the show has resonated with audiences.

“The way audiences are turning every moment into funny memes, sharing heartfelt reactions, and reviving classic songs, speaks to how deeply the show has struck a chord. Aryan Khan has captured what makes Bollywood timeless: its emotion and its ability to inspire dreams, while giving fans a rare look into the world behind the screen,” she said.

“The Ba***ds of Bollywood”* features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor and Bedi, among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.