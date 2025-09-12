MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aryan Khan makes singing debut with new ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ song ‘Tenu Ki Pata’

The song from Aryan’s directorial debut also features vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.09.25, 12:20 PM
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan File Picture

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan has made his singing debut with Tenu Ki Pata, a new song from his maiden directorial venture The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Released by T-Series, the two-minute-34-second-long track also features vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta. The song is composed by Gupta, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The video features Manoj Pahwa and Badshah.

Tenu Ki Pata is billed as a ‘a track that keeps listeners moving till the last beat’.

Besides directing it, Aryan has developed the screenplay for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in key roles.

Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series, produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is billed as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

A trailer, dropped by the makers last month, introduces Lakshya as young star Aasmaan Singh and Bobby Deol as superstar Ajay Talwar. Actors Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh appear as themselves in the trailer. It also features a cameo by director-producer Karan Johar.

Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Lakshya Sahher Bambba Diljit Dosanjh
