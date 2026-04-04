Artists’ Forum files FIR over Rahul Banerjee death, wife Priyanka Sarkar present

Tollywood actress Priyanka Sarkar on Saturday joined members of the Bengali film industry as the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum filed an FIR at Regent Park police station in Kolkata, seeking justice in the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, intensifying pressure on the production house linked to the shoot during which he died.

A delegation led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta and Chiranjit Chakraborty reached Regent Park Police Station around 2.30pm to lodge a formal complaint against production banner Magic Moments.

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The move comes a day after the Artists’ Forum announced its decision to file an FIR demanding an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death.

Rahul died on March 29 while shooting for the television serial ‘Bholebaba Par Karega at Talsari. According to police sources, the actor drowned in the sea during the shoot. Initial information also indicated that the production house, reportedly associated with Leena Gangopadhyay, may have been filming at the location without the required police permission.

The incident has raised multiple questions within the industry, with fingers being pointed at the production company over alleged lapses.

Earlier this week, the Artists’ Forum had sent a legal notice to Magic Moments, run by Leena and Shaibal Bandopadhyay, seeking clarification. However, not satisfied with the response, Forum president Shantilal Mukherjee on Friday night confirmed that legal action would be initiated.

Meanwhile, members of the Bengali film and television industry have called for a protest march on Saturday at 4pm from Technicians Studio, demanding justice for the deceased actor.

However, the Artists’ Forum has distanced itself from the protest. In an official statement, it clarified that it neither called for nor is participating in the march, though individual artists are free to join in their personal capacity.