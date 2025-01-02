MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar's Mere Husband Ki Biwi to release on February 21

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh

PTI Published 02.01.25, 03:35 PM
(L-R) Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

(L-R) Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi", a comedy film starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, will be released in theatres on February 21, the makers said on Thursday.

Mudassar Aziz, known for movies such as "Happy Bhag Jayegi", "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Khel Khel Mein", has directed the film, described as a "musical ride of relationships, chaos, and cackles", according to a press release.

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh through the banner Pooja Entertainment.

The company shared a poster of the movie on Instagram and captioned it, "Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai—kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai!#MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025." As a filmmaker, Aziz said he believes in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling.

"'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I’ve always been one for wholesome entertainers—movies that bring friends & families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That’s exactly what we’ve aimed for with this film.

"It’s lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why," the director said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

