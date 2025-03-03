Oscars 2025 fashion moments: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’-inspired gowns to Miley Cyrus’s bleached eyebrows

While singer-actress Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo turned heads in Wicked-inspired gowns, pop star Miley Cyrus stunned with her bleached eyebrows at the 97th Academy Awards, held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 3 (IST). From Yasmin Finney’s quirky feather dress to Selena Gomez and Emma Stone’s classic champagne-hued gowns, here’s a look at some memorable fashion moments from the event.

1 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress-singer Ariana Grande walked the red carpet in a Wicked-themed dusty pink Schiaparelli Couture gown with a peplum satin bodice and a flowing tulle skirt.

2 9

Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney stunned in a chic black feather dress. Smokey eyes, a golden chain and nude lips rounded off her look for the ceremony.

3 9

Grande’s Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo opted for a deep green velvety Louis Vuitton gown featuring a dramatic bow in the front and face-framing collars.

4 9

Emma Stone, who presented the Best Actress trophy to Anora star Mikey Madison, dazzled in a champagne-colored Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a plunging neckline. Stone kept her makeup rosy. She opted for ear studs to accessorise her outfit. Her retro hairdo further elevated her glamour quotient.

5 9

Actress-producer Mindy Kaling, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wore a sequined silver gown with leafy motifs.

6 9

The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield looked dapper in a brown suit.

7 9

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus grabbed eyeballs with her bleached eyebrows look. She donned a custom Alexander McQueen turtleneck gown featuring a sheer train. The actress wore shimmery danglers and black mesh gloves to complement her look.

8 9

Selena Gomez dazzled in a shimmery champagne-hued Ralph Lauren gown. The Emilia Perez actress attended the awards ceremony with fiance Benny Blanco. Samuel L. Jackson and Gomez presented the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film, won by 2023’s The Only Girl in the Orchestra.

9 9

Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldana, who bagged the Best Supporting Actress trophy, looked gorgeous in a custom maroon-and-black Saint Laurent gown.