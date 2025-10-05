MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Arbaaz Khan welcomes first child, a baby girl, with Sshura Khan: Report

The 57-year-old actor-producer also shares a son with his ex-wife Malaika Arora

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.10.25, 03:10 PM
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Instagram

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, according to media reports.

Sshura had been admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai for delivery on Saturday, as per paparazzi videos.

Sshura and Arbaaz, who tied the knot in 2023, had kept the news of their pregnancy under wraps despite rumours circulating on social media.

Arbaaz recently confirmed the news of their pregnancy to the media.

The 57-year-old actor-producer shares a son with his ex-wife Malaika Arora. Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998 and parted ways in 2016. They have been co-parenting their son since their official divorce in 2017.

Arbaaz and Sshura met each other on the sets of Raveena Tandon’s Patna Shukla. While Arbaaz served as the producer of the film, Sshura was the makeup artist for Raveena. After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence on December 24, 2023.

Several members of the Khan family, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with his son Nirvan, Arpita Khan, and their mother Sushila Charak, attended Sshura’s baby shower. Malaika and Abaaz’s son Arhaan Khan was also present at the celebration.

Other celebrities in attendance included Ravi Dubey, Helen, Sargun Mehta, and Jannat Zubair.

