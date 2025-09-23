A.R. Rahman meets Japanese pop band JO1 members in Mumbai, fans demand collab with BTS instead

Popular Japanese pop band JO1 members Mamehara Issei and Ohira Shosei recently met A.R. Rahman at his Mumbai studio during their India visit, hinting at a possible collaboration that has fans buzzing on the internet.

Sharing a picture with the two singers, who go by their stage names Mame and Shosei, Rahman’s official Instagram page wrote, “This picture screams cultural fusion at its finest! @official_jo1 members #Mame and #Shosei met with the legendary #ARRahman at his studio in Mumbai. Certainly a collaboration we can all look forward to.”

Soon after the post was dropped, fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. However, many of them urged Rahman to collaborate with K-pop boy band BTS soon. “Sir please collaborate with BTS. Please sir,” one of them wrote. “AR rahman sir, please we are waiting for your collaboration with BTS,” another commented.

The pop band made their maiden visit to India on September 19.

The band, comprising 11 members, have garnered a massive global fandom since its formation in 2019 under Lapone Entertainment. Some of their chart-topping hits include Tiger, Venus, Shine A Light, Love Seeker, Where Do We Go, and Move the Soul.

Following their touch down in Mumbai last week, Mame and Shosei went on a five-day trip in the city. The duo met with various personalities from the entertainment and cultural sectors.

They also visited some of Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive.

Before their India trip, JO1 went on a world tour early this year, visiting six countries including Japan, USA, Seoul, Beijing, Bangkok, and Taipei.