MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 September 2025

A.R. Rahman meets Japanese pop band JO1 members in Mumbai, fans demand collab with BTS instead

The pop band, comprising 11 members, made their maiden visit to India on September 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.09.25, 10:29 AM
JO1 members with AR Rahman in Mumbai

JO1 members with AR Rahman in Mumbai Instagram

Popular Japanese pop band JO1 members Mamehara Issei and Ohira Shosei recently met A.R. Rahman at his Mumbai studio during their India visit, hinting at a possible collaboration that has fans buzzing on the internet.

Sharing a picture with the two singers, who go by their stage names Mame and Shosei, Rahman’s official Instagram page wrote, “This picture screams cultural fusion at its finest! @official_jo1 members #Mame and #Shosei met with the legendary #ARRahman at his studio in Mumbai. Certainly a collaboration we can all look forward to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the post was dropped, fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. However, many of them urged Rahman to collaborate with K-pop boy band BTS soon. “Sir please collaborate with BTS. Please sir,” one of them wrote. “AR rahman sir, please we are waiting for your collaboration with BTS,” another commented.

The pop band made their maiden visit to India on September 19.

The band, comprising 11 members, have garnered a massive global fandom since its formation in 2019 under Lapone Entertainment. Some of their chart-topping hits include Tiger, Venus, Shine A Light, Love Seeker, Where Do We Go, and Move the Soul.

Following their touch down in Mumbai last week, Mame and Shosei went on a five-day trip in the city. The duo met with various personalities from the entertainment and cultural sectors.

They also visited some of Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive.

Before their India trip, JO1 went on a world tour early this year, visiting six countries including Japan, USA, Seoul, Beijing, Bangkok, and Taipei.

RELATED TOPICS

JO1 Japanese Pop Band JO1 AR Rahman
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Profiling whiff in survey: Intelligence agencies' lens on demographic change in Bengal, Assam

Sources in the security establishment denied any political side to the move. They termed it a 'routine' analysis of border populations in Assam and Bengal, meant to keep an eye on 'the presence of radical elements in border towns'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects at a rally, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
Quote left Quote right

One habit of Cong is that they never take up development work which is difficult to do

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT