Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Kangana's Emergency, Sonu Sood's Fateh part of Zee Studios 2025 slate

Production banner Zee Studios has announced its line-up for 2025, which includes films such as Anurag Kashyap's globally acclaimed "Kennedy", "Emergency", starring and directed by Kangana Ranaut, and "Fateh", which marks the directorial debut of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood.

After having a successful 2024, the studio is set for several multilingual releases in Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Tamil-Hindi movie "Game Changer" and "Majaka", a Telugu film which marks Sundeep Kishan's 30th film.

While Zee Studios is yet to reveal the release date of "Kennedy", a Mumbai-set police noir which had its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, "Fateh" -- which explores the theme of cybercrime -- will be released in cinemas on January 10.

"Game Changer", directed by Shankar, will also hit the screens on January 10.

Ranaut's much-awaited directorial “Emergency”, which delves into the emergency that was imposed by Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath, is scheduled to be released on January 17. It will be followed by action thriller “Deva”, starring Shahid Kapoor, coming out on January 31.

"As Zee Studios gears up for these ambitious releases, the studio reaffirms its mission to innovate and lead in the entertainment sector. With a strategic blend of compelling stories and regional diversity, the FY25 lineup is poised to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema," according to a press release.

Also part of Zee Studios 2025 slate are Hindi films like "Loveyappa" (February 7), Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's romantic drama; "Dhadak 2" -- a sequel to the 2018 love saga of the same name -- featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri (February 28); and historic tale "Phule", starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, is up for release on April 11.

Both Telugu film "Beauty" and Tamil film "Kingston" are releasing on March 7. "Nilai Varun", a Tamil movie, is also scheduled to be released in March.

"Kaalidhar Laapata" and "Shaunki Sardar" are part of the slate too.

