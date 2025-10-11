7 times Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan proved he’s a fashion icon for Gen Z even at 83

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 years young on Saturday. But, for him, age is just a number when it comes to making fashion statements and sporting head-turning outfits that ooze oomph.

Whether he’s dressed in a crisp three-piece suit, a colour-blocked bomber jacket, or his signature headgears that instantly make him a trendsetter, Bachchan’s style remains timeless, refreshing and experimental.

Here’s a look at seven of his outfits that prove why the Shahenshah of Bollywood is still the ultimate fashion inspiration — even for some Gen Z fans.

1 7 Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

ADVERTISEMENT

Bachchan has been a fashion icon both on and off screen. Remember his suave suits in Don? Or his classic kurta-pyjama combos in Sholay? He has continued to inspire generations with his sartorial choices — not only in films but also in his everyday looks.

One of his most effortlessly chic ensembles Bachchan recently sported included a graphic bomber jacket paired with cosy trousers and sneakers.

2 7 Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

When it comes to headgear, no one does it quite like him. Be it a bandana, beanie, or simple skull cap, Bachchan carries each with panache, emerging as the OG Gen Z-approved fashion icon.

3 7 Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

You can never have too many bomber jackets, and Bachchan proves that point quite effortlessly. In another street-style moment, he sported a feather-patterned jacket paired with black track pants. The look was perfectly complemented by a multicoloured bandana that matched the jacket’s design. Black-framed glasses and a grey scarf added the finishing touches.

4 7 Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

What makes Bachchan’s fashion sense truly stand out is how he effortlessly balances traditional elegance with modern flair. If all-black is your go-to, recreate his look with a black turtleneck, matching trousers, and a long overcoat. Drape a maroon scarf around the neck, throw on light-framed sunglasses, and complete the outfit with classic black boots. This is how Bachchan does it.

5 7 Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

Big B also knows how to keep it casual. Take a look at his laid-back white hoodie and black pants combo, styled with green socks, white sneakers and clear-rimmed glasses. It’s simple, modern and the vibes are definitely cool.

6 7 Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

If you’re taking style notes from the veteran actor, don’t forget to accessorise with optical frame glasses — a signature part of his look that instantly adds a touch of sophistication.

7 7 Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

Just when you think his fashion game couldn’t get better, Big B proves you wrong. At a fundraiser event for the Cancer Patients Aid Association in 2017, he walked the ramp in style. Exuding elegance and confidence, the superstar donned a black bandhgala kurta with intricate white floral embroidery.