‘Left us at a young age’: Amitabh Bachchan condoles the death of Satish Shah

Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to actor and comedian Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure at the age of 74.

Taking to his personal blog on Sunday, Bachchan wrote, “Another day another work another quiet .. Another of us passes away .. Satish Shah , a young talent , and has left us at a very young age .. And the stars they favour not .. to us all”.

“And these times of the grim .. it bodes not well to express in normalcy .. foreboding us in all at each moment ..It is in the ease to abide by that age old wordage .. " but the show must go on " .. and so it does as does life,” the film legend added.

“Each day an express of an alternate .. or wherever the 'show' must guide us to ... hence .. even in distress and glumness, despondency , the face of normalcy and the act of work , persists .. but no .. improper to pursue normalcy,” Bachchan signed off.

Bachchan had collaborated with Shah in Ramesh Sippy’s 1982 film Shakti, which also starred Dilip Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri. They also starred together in Hero Hiralal and the 2008 film Bhoothnath.

Shah, celebrated for his iconic roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Main Hoon Na, was pronounced dead at P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre after emergency CPR failed to revive him.

His funeral in Mumbai saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Johnny Lever, and the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.