Ameesha Patel says she won’t mind a one-night stand with Tom Cruise: ‘Would bend my principles’

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has confessed she has a crush on Hollywood star Tom Cruise and wouldn’t mind a one-night stand with him.

The actress recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where she opened up about her long-time admiration for the Hollywood icon. When asked about her celebrity crush, Ameesha fondly recalled her love for the Top Gun star.

“I have a crush on Tom Cruise. If you ever do a podcast with him, please make sure to invite me. I’ve adored him since childhood — his photo was on my pencil box, in my files, and the only poster in my room was of him. He has always been my ultimate crush. I often joke that he’s the only man who could make me bend my principles. I could do anything for him. If you ask whether I’d have a one-night stand with him — yes, I would.”

This isn’t the first time Ameesha has spoken about her admiration for the Hollywood star. Back in 2023, during a red carpet interaction, she expressed her wish to work alongside Tom Cruise. When asked which actor she would like to switch places with, she replied that it would be any actor who had the chance to star opposite him.

A self-confessed die-hard fan, Ameesha admitted that if life gave her the opportunity, she would have married Tom Cruise. She also revealed that during her younger years, her room was adorned with posters of the Hollywood heartthrob.

While discussing about her plans for marriage, the 50-year-old actress said, “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families.”

Patel returned to the silver screen after a five-year break with the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2, where she starred alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma.

The actress was recently seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa.