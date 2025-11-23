‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestants Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal land roles in Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming project

Ektaa Kapoor joins Salman Khan for the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 to announce the launch of her new Balaji Astro App, and announce the casting of two housemates for an upcoming project, shows a new promo dropped by the makers.

The veteran producer is known for routinely casting contestants from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show in her projects.

In a new promo dropped by the makers, Ektaa appears alongside host Salman Khan and confirms that the Balaji Astro App is ready to roll out its first phase. She then reveals that she has selected two contestants for a future TV show: Amaal Malik and Tanya Mittal.

Ektaa said, “Sir ke show se ek casting karna mera riwaaz raha hai. Two people actually who I would love to cast. One is not an actor, Amaal, and the other person… yeh duniya pittal di, would love to cast you, Tanya. Inka Rahu 10 mein hai aur kehte hain jinka Rahu 10 mein, duniya bas mein”.

A visibly stunned and thrilled Tanya Mittal thanked her, saying, “It’s a dream come true, ma’am. Thank you so much.”

Salman, keeping the mood light, chimed in with a joke that sent the house into laughter: “Lekin gareeb ladki ka role hai, kaise adaa karogi?”

Ektaa has previously brought several Bigg Boss alumni into her shows, including Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal for Naagin 6. She returns with another season of Naagin, this time with Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary headlining the franchise.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to the grand finale, another contestant will be eliminated today. Except for Shehbaz Badesha, all other housemates — Amaal, Tanya, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Malti Chahar and Gaurav Khanna — are nominated this week for eviction.