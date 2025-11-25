Alia Bhatt, Zeenat Aman, Rajkummar Rao and many more pay tribute to Dharmendra

Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Zeenat Aman, Zoya Akhtar and Govinda were among the several personalities who paid tribute to Bollywood veteran Dharmendra following the actor’s death at the age of 89 on Monday.

The Padma Bhushan awardee breathed his last in Mumbai, just days before his 90th birthday.

“Dharam ji was hard to capture in one sentence...Hero, Father, the OG Punjabi, a man who was as keenly emotional as he was mischievous, larger than life but also relatably human,” Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Juhi Chawla recalled her childhood memories of watching Dharmendra in Sholay, praising his charm, humour, iconic dance moves, and screen presence. She said the veteran actor was a born superstar and added that he will live in the hearts of fans forever.

Alia Bhatt shared a photo of her with Dharmendra from their 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and wrote, “A legend who lit up every frame and every heart..you will be missed, Dharam ji.”

Preity Zinta remembered Dharmendra as “all heart” and one of Indian cinema’s greatest stars. She praised his kindness, generosity, and warmth, saying he will be deeply missed and that there will never be another like him.

Zeenat Aman remembered Dharamendra as a “jewel” of Hindi cinema and a kind, down-to-earth co-star. She offered condolences to his family, saying his legacy will be cherished by millions worldwide.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who shared screen space with Dharmendra in the 2007 film Life in a... Metro, extended her condolences and said, “My prayers surround you Dharam. I shall never forget you and my strength to your precious family. It’s a sad day. Be at peace.”

“Rest in Peace Legend #Dharmendra sir. Thank you for a lifetime of Films, Warmth and Humanity. You will live in our hearts forever,” Rajkummar Rao wrote.

Govinda remembered Dharmendra by sharing an old photo with the late actor.

Sharing photos with the veteran, Shilpa Shetty said, “I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented actors, but none with a bigger heart than yours. You were a true original, a shining star that touched so many hearts.”

Ishita Arun shared a never-before-seen video from 2007 of the actor with Sunny and Bobby Deol, enjoying a game of antakshari and sipping lassi in the English countryside.

Jugal Hansraj shared throwback photos with Dharmendra, saying he had the privilege of working with him in four films. He remembered the veteran as generous, kind-hearted, and a true legend who will always remain in his heart.

“Pure heart... Rest in love Dharamji... My thoughts & prayers are with the Deol family...Aum Shanti…,” wrote Rahul Dev on Instagram alongside a monochrome photo of Dharmendra from his youth.

Arjun Rampal extended his condolences to the Deol family and said Dharamji will always live in their hearts.

Ibrahim Ali Khan remembered Dharmendra as a man whose kindness shaped lives, crediting him for launching his mother’s (Amrita Singh) career in 1983 film Betaab. He called the actor charming, timeless, and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Deol family.

Sharing a clip of Dharmendra from the 1973 Blackmail song Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Anupama Chopra wrote, “John Keats famously wrote that a thing of beauty is a joy forever. This is one of my favourite songs. RIP Dharam Ji. Your beauty and grace will be missed.”

Expressing grief, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “A big, big loss to the entire film world. To those who make movies and to those who watch them, Dharam ji will forever remain irreplaceable.”

Aditi Rao Hydari also extended her condolences to the veteran actor.

“Dharamji Our Superhero. We are Blessed to have witnessed the Dharmendra Era . He continues to Live in our Hearts Forever and Ever,” wrote Chunky Panday on Instagram.

Offering her condolences to the entire Deol family, Sushmita Sen expressed gratitude for having known Dharmendra, calling him a blessing.

“Some artists don’t just entertain us — they shape us. Dharmendra ji was one of them,” said Dia Mirza.

Earlier this month, the actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was then taken home by family members for further treatment.

False reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor had died circulated online during his hospitalisation, prompting repeated requests of privacy from the family.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.