Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone attend first-ever WAVES summit in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan were among the Bollywood stars who attended the first World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) hosted by India at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on May 1. Here’s a look at some moments from the star-studded event.

The summit aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world, according to the official website of the ministry of external affairs.

Alia, who was last seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, looked radiant in a floral sari ensemble paired with golden kolhapuri heels at the four-day summit. A sleek bun and a no-makeup look rounded off her look. “WAVE-ing at you! From cinema to gaming, from craft to tech… our stories, our talent, our vision, ready to lead,” the actress captioned a series of pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram.

Deepika stunned in a beige salwar suit from Masaba Gupta’s new collection. She completed her look with a neatly-tied bun, dewy makeup and statement earrings. “En route… @wavesummitindia! Let’s do this,” the 39-year-old actress wrote alongside the photos.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a deep blue blazer and trousers. Black shades and slicked back hair complemented his look for the day.

Alia was joined by her husband Ranbir at the summit. The Animal actor opted for a Jodhpuri-style olive coat and black trousers.

Aamir Khan arrived in style in an all-black ensemble. The actor is currently working on Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his hit 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

A.R. Rahman went for a brown long coat and white pants.

Saif posed for the lens in a maroon-coloured Nehru coat over a white kurta and pants.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Coolie, kept it casual at the event.

Sara Ali Khan exuded charm in a white embroidered salwar suit. She kept her wavy tresses open and opted for a no-makeup look.

A navy blue Indo-western sherwani set paired with black sunglasses was Vicky Kaushal’s choice for the summit.

Akshay Kumar opted for a grey blazer and trousers paired with a white shirt.

Shahid Kapoor put his best fashion foot forward in a white suit. The actor’s wife, Mira Kapoor, offered a striking contrast to his spic-and-span ensemble in a maroon co-ord.

The summit showcases the expansive world of films, music, gaming, animation, and storytelling, offering a global platform for artists and creators to connect and collaborate.