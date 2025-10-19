Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan ring in Diwali; pictures inside

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Shruti Haasan were among the celebrities who marked Dhanteras with festive cheer and welcomed the spirit of Diwali, set to be celebrated on October 20. Here’s a glimpse of how they ushered in the festival of lights this year.

Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, beamed with joy alongside his brothers Taimur and Jeh, against a backdrop of fairy lights and festive décor.

The Kapoor family gathered for a dazzling Dhanteras celebration filled with warmth and glamour. In one frame, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor posed together in elegant ethnic ensembles, joined by Rima Jain and other family members.

Another heartwarming picture captured Kareena, Neetu, and Rima sharing smiles and anticipating a joyous Diwali celebration.

Sonam Kapoor welcomed Dhanteras donning a pastel pink floral ensemble paired with minimal makeup and statement earrings. “Welcoming light, health, and abundance into our homes this Dhanteras. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari bless you with prosperity and well-being,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.

For Dhanteras, Chunky Panday sported a peach and gold embroidered kurta, while Bhavana Pandey donned a heavily embellished champagne-gold ethnic outfit with detailed embroidery, accessorised with statement jewellery.

Dressed in a shimmering silver outfit adorned with layered jewellery, Rakul Preet Singh posed against a backdrop of fairy lights. “Feeling like a Patakha. Lag rahi hoon ki nahi,” she captioned her post.

Shruti Haasan added vintage glam to the Diwali mood with her luxurious silver saree paired with a black blouse featuring polka dots and an open back.

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma exuded grace in a soft green, off-shoulder ruffled dress. Radiating warmth and confidence, she posed against a dreamy backdrop, wishing her fans a Dhanteras full of “new beginnings”.