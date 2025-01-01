In Pictures: How Indian celebrities welcomed New Year 2025

While Alia Bhatt rang in the new year with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha at a family event in Mumbai, Kajol had a blast with Ajay Devgn and their son, Yug, at a new year bash, also attended by some industry friends. Jawan actress Nayanthara and newly married Sonakshi Sinha welcomed New Year 2025 with their loved ones in foreign locations. Here’s how Indian stars celebrated on New Year’s Eve.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the New Year with their daughter Raha. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara.

Kajol had a blast with husband Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan. The three of them wore matching white outfits. Actor Vatsal Sheth was also present at the new year bash.

Actress Parineeti Chopra raised a toast to the New Year and new beginnings with husband Raghav Chadha in Delhi. The photo shows them standing before a bonfire in chic winter outfits.

Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal twinned in black as they clicked a selfie against the sky lit up with fireworks. They are currently on a holiday in Australia.

Preity Zinta strolled through a park with husband Gene Goodenough. “Walking into 2025. Happy New year folks. Love, happiness & peace to everyone️,” she wrote, sharing the photo on Instagram.

Actor Babil Khan wished fans a Happy New Year by sharing a selfie with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

Jawan actress Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan enjoyed a yacht ride in Dubai with actor R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Nayanthara wrote, “The best best time with the sweetest Maddy sir n Sarita mammmm Such a surreal night.”

Ananya Panday welcomed 2025 with a set of adorable pictures with her pet dog Riot. Ananya’s mum Bhavana Pandey reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and their sons, Riaan and Rahyl, donned matching pajamas for a family picture. Welcoming the new year, Ritesh wrote, “From our family to yours …. Happy 2025.”

Ram Kapoor clicked a mirror selfie flaunting his chiselled physique in front of a wall mounted with family pictures.