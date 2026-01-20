Akshay Kumar’s convoy vehicle meets with accident in Mumbai, autorickshaw driver injured

Actor Akshay Kumar’s convoy vehicle was hit by an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday after a Mercedes rammed into the three-wheeler, as per reports.

The 50-year-old actor had just returned from a vacation with his wife, writer Twinkle Khanna. The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, were heading home from the airport.

According to Mumbai police, the incident occurred on Monday night near Mukteshwar Road in Juhu. A Mercedes crashed into an autorickshaw from behind, causing it to overturn and strike Akshay’s convoy vehicle. The impact resulted in the actor’s car toppling onto its right side.

The autorickshaw driver suffered injuries in the crash and was admitted to hospital, police said. Further investigation is in progress.

Videos circulating on social media showed the convoy vehicle overturned on its side at the scene, while the autorickshaw was badly damaged, appearing crushed from above.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in horror comedy Bhoot Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15.

Akshay is also set to host an Indian edition of the globally acclaimed television game show Wheel of Fortune, set to air on Sony Entertainment Television from January 27.