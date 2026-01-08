Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ gets a new release date

The release date for Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has been postponed, with the film slated to arrive in theatres on May 15 now, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on April 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026,” the official handle of production banner Balaji Motion Pictures wrote on social media.

Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, rekindling their celebrated on-screen chemistry.

The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar and Tabu after 25 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films such as Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Bhooth Bangla is being made in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Co-producers include Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story has been written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan, with dialogues by Rohan Shankar.