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regular-article-logo Monday, 20 April 2026

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhooth Bangla’ eyes Rs 100-crore milestone globally after first weekend in theatres

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav hit theatres on April 17

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.04.26, 11:01 AM
Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhooth Bangla’ File Picture

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla has registered a strong run at the box office in its first weekend, putting up impressive numbers since its release and overtaking Dhurandhar: The Revenge to emerge as the top draw in theatres.

The film, which released on Friday, collected Rs 23 crore nett on day three, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews, Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 19 crore on Day 2.

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With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 58 crore nett (Rs 69.37 crore gross).

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy has also performed steadily in overseas markets. It earned Rs 7 crore on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 95.87 crore.

The film features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta and Rajesh Sharma, along with veteran actor Asrani in his final screen appearance.

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Kumar and Priyadarshan after 16 years. Their last collaboration was Khatta Meetha, released in 2010.

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Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar Priyadarshan Box Office
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