‘The film is not happening as of now’: Akshay Kumar on ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Actor Akshay Kumar recently revealed in an interview that Hera Pheri 3 is not happening anytime soon, addressing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the film.

Speaking to Subhankar Mishra in a recent podcast appearance, Akshay opened up about the ongoing delays surrounding the film and said, “Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now).”

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Responding to the host’s surprise, Akshay further said, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye (I am myself in shock. But that's okay. I think we need some good mantras to make it happen).”

“Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (For the next one year the film is not on track. There are many issues, but not with us three actors. We are working in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things that I cannot speak on camera. There are agreements),” he added.

“Apne aap ayega, jab waqt aayega tab ban jaayega. Bas yahi hein ki budhapa na ho jaaye tab tak (It will come on its own time. When the time is right, the film will be made. I hope we are not old by that time),” Akshay noted.

Paresh Rawal had earlier announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3 on X, clarifying that there were no creative differences with director Priyadarshan.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” the 69-year-old actor wrote.

In January 2025, filmmaker Priyadarshan expressed his willingness to direct the third part of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, provided the original cast members — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal — reprise their roles from the 2000 original.

The trio had expressed their willingness to be a part of the upcoming instalment.

Hera Pheri narrates the story of two tenants — Raju (Akshay) and Shyam (Suniel) — and their landlord Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal), in desperate need of money. When the trio chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection on their landline phone, they hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.

Phir Hera Pheri, a sequel to the film written and directed by Neeraj Vora, released in 2006.

Hera Pheri 3 had also landed in legal trouble after a Chennai-based production house moved Madras High Court challenging producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s claim over the franchise.

Seven Arts International Limited had filed a copyright infringement suit against Nadiadwala, asserting that it — and not him — owns the rights to the Hera Pheri franchise.

However, Akshay Kumar’s production house and its spokesperson have said that the rights were purchased from Nadiadwala under the belief that he was the legitimate owner, as per Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Akshay’s latest horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is currently running in cinemas.