Akshay Kumar-hosted game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to air on Sony TV this month

An Indian edition of the globally acclaimed television game show Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television from January 27, the actor announced on Friday.

Sharing a teaser of the show on X, Akshay wrote, “Kismat aapki, paisa channel ka…aur dher saari masti meri taraf se ;) This and more with Wheel of Fortune jo aa raha hai 27th January se, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf @SonyTV aur @SonyLIV par.”

Wheel of Fortune, according to Guinness World Records, is the world’s most popular TV game show. It has also been honoured with a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show.

The show will include interactive features such as Play Along on Sony LIV and is positioned as a prime-time property for 2026, combining a global intellectual property, a celebrity host and viewer participation.

Highgate Entertainment, LLC has licensed the Wheel of Fortune format to Sony Pictures Networks India. The Indian edition is being produced by Frames Production Company for SPNI.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in horror comedy Bhoot Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15.