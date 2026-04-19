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regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 April 2026

‘She has her own identity’: Akshay Kumar bats for Wamiqa Gabbi amid comparisons with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif

The duo star in ‘Bhooth Bangla’, a new horror comedy by Priyadarshan, which hit theatres on April 17

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.04.26, 12:31 PM
Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi

Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi File picture

Actor Akshay Kumar recently responded to netizens comparing his Bhooth Bangla co-star Wamiqa Gabbi with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

Several netizens have been drawing parallels between Akshay’s on-screen chemistry with Wamiqa in Bhooth Bangla with that of his appearances with Katrina in the past. The actress has been frequently compared with Aishwarya due to her striking eyes.

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“Her (Wamiqa’s) eyes are like Aishwarya Rai’s, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre,” Akshay said in a statement.

Wamiqa has also reacted to such comparisons albeit with humour. The actress has also been called “Aishwarya’s daughter” for her eyes and facial expressions.

However, when an influencer took a jibe at her PR strategy behind such parallels, Wamiqa retorted, “Talented aur khoobsurat bhi? Uff, thaaaank you. And baaki sab ka pata nahi, but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Uff, thaaaank you. As for everything else, I don’t know—but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’… it didn’t get approved).”

Released on April 17, Bhooth Bangla marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar. Besides Akshay and Wamiqa, the cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Bhooth Bangla is being made in association with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Co-producers include Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story has been written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan, with dialogues by Rohan Shankar.

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Akshay Kumar Wamiqa Gabbi Bhooth Bangla
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