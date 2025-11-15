Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ earns less than predecessor on Day 1

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 had a lukewarm start at the domestic box office on Friday, registering lower opening-day figures than its 2019 predecessor.

De De Pyaar De 2 earned Rs 9.45 crore nett in India on Day 1, according to production banner Luv Films, lower the Rs 10.41 crore nett haul of the 2019 film De De Pyaar De.

Despite the underwhelming start, De De Pyaar De 2 performed better than Devgn’s previous release, Son of Sardaar 2, which earned Rs 6.75 crore on Day 1.

In contrast, Devgn’s earlier release this year, Raid 2, registered a stronger Day 1 at the box office with Rs 19.25 crore nett haul.

De De Pyaar De 2 had an overall occupancy of 14.05 per cent on Friday. The morning shows saw an occupancy of 7.45 per cent, which increased to 25.26 per cent at night.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel also stars R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezan and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story follows Devgn’s character Ashish as he attempts to gain the approval of his much younger partner’s family after having already convinced his own.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer courtroom drama Haq began its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 65 lakh nett, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The eight-day total collection of the film stands at Rs 14.65 crore nett so far.

Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story, which hit theatres on October 31, has earned Rs 17.70 crore nett in 15 days.