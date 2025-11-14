Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ opens to mixed reviews, climax sets internet buzzing

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 opened to mixed reviews on Friday, with some viewers calling it a ‘fun, breezy entertainer’, while others criticised the film’s weak storyline.

“A fun, breezy, full-on family entertainer, and the climax absolutely steals the show! Ajay and Madhavan together make it even more enjoyable,” reads a post on X.

However, another X user posted, “#DeDePyaarDe2 till interval it's all @ActorMadhavan & @Rakulpreet show. @ajaydevgn sir being an ADian I'm not happy the way you taking up all the roles. Don't work as a supporting actor. You are underestimating your stardom.”

Another viewer called the film a ‘disaster’.

Some fans have nevertheless heaped praise on the Anshul Sharma-directed romantic comedy.

“If you want something light, warm and genuinely funny, this one’s it. The climax ties everything together so nicely,” wrote an X user.

Written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, De De Pyaar De 2 is a sequel to the 2019 comedy film De De Pyaar De.

De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Tina Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Ishita Dutta. However, Tabu, who played an important role in the first part, is missing from the cast.

De De Pyaar De 2 follows 52-year-old London-based NRI investor Ashish Mehra (Ajay), who decides to meet his much younger 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's (Rakul) family to get their approval. However, Ashish clashes with Ayesha’s father Rajji Khurana (Madhavan), who is younger than him.

Lauding the sequel, an X user wrote, “It was fully funny. There was no boring scene in the movie. Even my friend who didn't watch the 1st part liked it and called it a ‘paisa vasool’ movie.”