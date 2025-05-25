Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt: How Indians dazzled at Cannes 2025 red carpet

Sharmila Tagore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were among the Bollywood stars who turned heads at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, held in southern France from May 13 to May 24.

While Alia and Janhvi made their red carpet debuts this year, L’Oréal Paris ambassador Aishwarya has been a regular attendee since her 2002 debut. Here's a roundup of what the Indian celebrities wore at the festival this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads on May 21 in a classic white Manish Malhotra sari paired with ruby jewellery from the Indian couturier’s collection. The highlight of her first look, however, was a streak of bright red sindoor on her forehead.

For her second appearance on the red carpet, the 51-year-old actress donned a custom-made Gaurav Gupta black ensemble. But, what really stood out was her cape inscribed with Sanskrit shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita.

Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated Cannes debut on May 23 in a soft nude mermaid gown by Schiaparelli. She followed it up with a sculpted off-shoulder black gown by Armani Privé. Representing L’Oréal Paris, Alia closed the festival in a sari-inspired nude ensemble by Gucci.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut appearance on the Cannes red carpet on May 20 in a Tarun Tahiliani-designed pastel pink ensemble. Later, she stunned in a custom Anamika Khanna gown during the screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The 28-year-old actress also stunned in a black halter-neck YSL dress, a Di Petsa white sari and an all-black ensemble from Rive Gauche collection, featuring a saucer hat.

Karan Johar walked the red carpet in a custom Manish Malhotra ivory bandhgala with handcrafted thread embroidery and a woven jacquard collar. The 52-year-old filmmaker attended the screening of Homebound in a velvet black trench coat embellished with flower motifs.

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in a custom Gaurav Gupta maroon velvet bandhgala suit featuring black zardozi Celtic knot embroidery. He later slipped into an olive-green waistcoat worn over a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves during the screening of Homebound on May 21.

Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel, 17, made her Cannes debut this year in a custom Jade gown. She later caught attention with her unique hairdo. Dressed in a pink-and-white lehenga, she accessorised her hair with pearl strings bearing framed portraits of legendary actresses, including Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Waheeda Rehman and Nutan.

Heeramandi star Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet in a floor-length ombré gown, designed by Indian couturier Rahul Mishra. She also posted pictures in a red sari from the French Riviera.

Veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the screening of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri at the festival on May 19. While Sharmila Tagore chose a classic green saree, her co-star Simi Garewal opted for a striking white ensemble designed by Indian couture house Karleo.