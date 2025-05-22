Beyond gravity-defying action: 8 films where Tom Cruise stole the show with his acting

When you think of Tom Cruise, chances are your mind teleports to gravity-defying stunts, aerial fight sequences and motorcycle chases with a thrilling background score adding to the feel. And his latest film, Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning, is no different.

But the 62-year-old Hollywood star also has an emotional side to his on-screen persona — often overshadowed by the action hero avatar that has been widely loved and admired.

From compelling courtroom dramas to haunting love stories, these eight underrated films prove that Cruise is an exceptional actor even when he is not putting in the hard yards.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger in 'Jerry Maguire'

Cruise takes on the role of a slick sports agent in Jerry Maguire. He is true to his values and risks everything to follow his morals. Inspired by real-life events, the film shows Cruise’s eponymous character starting his own agency after getting fired from his job for exposing deeply-entrenched corruption. The character’s journey from the corporate world destroying his dreams to him making it on his own earned Cruise an Oscar nomination in 1997.

Where to watch: Netflix

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz in 'Vanilla Sky'

In this English remake of the Spanish film Open Your Eyes, Cruise portrays a wealthy playboy, David Aames, whose life takes an unexpected turn after a car crash planned by a resentful ex-lover leads to the complete disfigurement of his face. One of the several films that showcase Cruise’s versatility as an actor, Vanilla Sky features him in an emotionally-raw character. The film explores identity, love, dreams and redemption.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Tom Cruise in 'Born on the Fourth of July'

This 1989 war drama shows the actor transforming into Ron Kovic, a patriotic soldier, who joins the US army to fight in the Vietnam War, only to be left paralysed during a firefight. Feeling betrayed by his nation, Kovic turns into an anti-war activist with a hatred for the war and the government. Cruise’s powerful and transformative performance depicted how the patriotism of individuals during the Vietnam War was crushed, leading to a loss in faith in those in power. The role earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A Few Good Men (1992)

Tom Cruise in 'A Few Good Men'

A Few Good Men focuses on Cruise’s Lt. Daniel Kaffee, a seemingly laidback Navy lawyer, who is forced to fight for justice when two US marines get charged with murdering a fellow marine in Cuba. However, when the name of a colonel, played by Jack Nicholson, comes under suspicion, Kaffee must hold his own in an epic showdown. Cruise brought a sense of depth and urgency to the character, leading to the film earning four Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture.

The Firm (1993)

Tom Cruise and Gene Hackman in 'The Firm'

Cruise’s Mitch McDeere, a top graduate from Harvard Law School, accepts a lucrative offer from a small firm in Memphis and relocates to the town with his wife. However, the perks turn out to be too good to be true as the firm has their own agenda at play. Balancing his charm with tension, Cruise depicts the paranoia of a young lawyer caught in a web of corruption and dark secrets.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rain Man (1988)

Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman in 'Rain Man'

Barry Levinson’s 1988 road comedy-drama focuses on Cruise’s Charlie Babbitt, a selfish car dealer who discovers that his estranged father has bequeathed his multimillion-dollar estate to his other son Raymond, played by Dustin Hoffman. Embarking on a cross-country journey, his character evolves from a cold, abrasive wheeler-dealer to a compassionate one.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Color of Money (1986)

Paul Newman and Tom Cruise in 'The Color of Money'

In The Color of Money Cruise portrays Vincent Lauria, a young and cocky pool player who gets mentored by Paul Newman’s Fast Eddie. As Eddie recognises Vincent’s skills and teaches him the ways of the pool table, the latter becomes reckless, leading to a strained relationship between the two. His role of the aging hustler won Newman the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards in 1987.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Tom Cruise in 'Interview with the Vampire'

Just when you thought Cruise cannot surprise you any longer, he proves you wrong. In Neil Jordan’s 1994 gothic horror film Interview with the Vampire, he sweeps you off your feet as a seductive yet bloodthirsty vampire. With a devil-may-care attitude, the actor brought an unexpected charm to the haunting and disturbed character created by Anne Rice. In this bold departure from his usual roles, Cruise proves that he steals the show in every scene he’s in, regardless of the genre.

Where to watch: Prime Video