Who is Kush Maini? Bengaluru boy knocking on Formula 1 door after Monaco F2 sprint triumph

24-year-old Kush Maini made history as he became the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.
Maini secured his first F2 victory of the season and his first podium with Dams Lucas Oil, making him the first Indian to win at the most prestigious venue in motorsport.
Maini gets clicked celebrating his win after finishing the raceX/@fia
The racing driver from Bengaluru displayed remarkable control and precision throughout the race, capitalizing on a strong start.
He qualified 10th for Sunday’s feature race, which secured him pole position for Saturday’s Sprint Race under the reverse grid system. Making a strong start at lights out, the Dams driver led all 30 laps, maintaining control as the race leader throughout.
A moment from the raceX/@fia
“P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It's a great honour and dream come true really. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who’s supported me. We keep believing,” said Maini.
Indian business tycoon Gautam Singhania was also seen in the pit lane embracing Maini after the monumental win. Singhania’s JK Racing, along with TVS Racing, has been supporting Maini in his racing career from the beginning.
Kush Maini shares the stage with Gabriele Mini and Luke BrowningX/@stephanevaleri
Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra applauds Maini's victory
Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, hailed Kush Maini for the incredible feat.
He posted a video on X writing, "You are Standing Tall, @kmainiofficial and the country stands tall with you. Kush Maini making history as the 1st Indian winner of an F2 race in Monte Carlo… We are proud to have you on our team at @MahindraRacing."
The video shows an emotional Maini singing the Indian national anthem during the podium celebrations.
With this win, Maini will look to build on the momentum at the Feature race on Sunday and carry it forward to Barcelona next weekend.
Who is Maini? Let's know more about the motorsports prodigy: