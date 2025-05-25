Who is Kush Maini? Bengaluru boy knocking on Formula 1 door after Monaco F2 sprint triumph

24-year-old Kush Maini made history as he became the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.

Maini secured his first F2 victory of the season and his first podium with Dams Lucas Oil, making him the first Indian to win at the most prestigious venue in motorsport.

1 5 Maini gets clicked celebrating his win after finishing the race X/@fia

The racing driver from Bengaluru displayed remarkable control and precision throughout the race, capitalizing on a strong start.

He qualified 10th for Sunday’s feature race, which secured him pole position for Saturday’s Sprint Race under the reverse grid system. Making a strong start at lights out, the Dams driver led all 30 laps, maintaining control as the race leader throughout.

2 5 A moment from the race X/@fia

“P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It's a great honour and dream come true really. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who’s supported me. We keep believing,” said Maini.

Indian business tycoon Gautam Singhania was also seen in the pit lane embracing Maini after the monumental win. Singhania’s JK Racing, along with TVS Racing, has been supporting Maini in his racing career from the beginning.

3 5 Kush Maini shares the stage with Gabriele Mini and Luke Browning X/@stephanevaleri

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra applauds Maini's victory

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, hailed Kush Maini for the incredible feat.

He posted a video on X writing, "You are Standing Tall, @kmainiofficial and the country stands tall with you. Kush Maini making history as the 1st Indian winner of an F2 race in Monte Carlo… We are proud to have you on our team at @MahindraRacing."

4 5

The video shows an emotional Maini singing the Indian national anthem during the podium celebrations.

With this win, Maini will look to build on the momentum at the Feature race on Sunday and carry it forward to Barcelona next weekend.

Who is Maini? Let's know more about the motorsports prodigy:

Born in Bengaluru, 24-year-old Maini is the younger brother of Arjun Maini, also a racing driver who competed in GP3 and Formula 2. He is the nephew of Indian business magnate Chetan Maini, a bigwig in the EV industry and currently co-founder and Vice Chairman at SUN Mobility.

Maini started his single-seater career in 2016, competing in the Italian F4 Championship in BVM Racing. But his first podium finish took time. He secured third place in the season's final race Vallelunga.

The 24-year-old is an Alpine Academy member, from which Jack Doohan and Romain Grosjean advanced to the Formula 1 level.

5 5 Kush Maini (centre) during a press conference post race along with Gabriele Mini (left) and Luke Browning (right)

Maini made his Formula 2 debut in 2023 with Campos Racing, where he secured his first podium with a third-place finish in the Australian Sprint Race.

Maini has been mentored by two-time F1 Drivers World Champion Mika Häkkinen, whose guidance has steadily shaped his progress, culminating today in the historic Formula 2 victory and bringing him one step closer to his dream of reaching Formula 1.

