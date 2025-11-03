MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama ‘Ikkis’ to hit theatres this Christmas

A biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, the Sriram Raghavan-directed film also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Simar Bhatia in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.11.25, 11:43 AM
Agastya Nanda in ‘Ikkis’

Agastya Nanda in ‘Ikkis’ YouTube

Actor Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama Ikkis is set to hit theatres on 25 December, production banner Maddock Films announced Monday.

“On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra hero,” the makers wrote alongside a poster of the Sriram Raghavan-directed film.

Ikkis features Nanda as Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar in 1971. Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia also play key roles in the upcoming war drama set during the third Indo-Pakistani war.

The makers dropped a trailer of Ikkis last month. The two-minute-39-second-long video follows Khetrapal’s preparation for battle.

Before making it to the digital platforms, the trailer had been exclusively screening in theatres attached to Thamma since October 21.

Shortly after the trailer was dropped online, Amitabh Bachchan penned a note on X, extending best wishes to his grandson Agastya.

“Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born...few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard...Today you play in theatres all over the world... You are special...all my prayers and blessings to you...may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest pride for the family,” he wrote.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis marks the second acting project for Agastya, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

