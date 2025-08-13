‘Against military ethos’: Row erupts as KBC hosts officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh

The appearance of three army personnel associated with Operation Sindoor in the latest promo of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has sparked a debate, with many criticising the development as a “PR stunt” by the ruling government to “milk votes”.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force) — the two officers who addressed briefings during Operation Sindoor — are set to appear in the Independence Day episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show along with Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy), as per the promo.

In the video dropped by Sony Entertainment Television on Tuesday, the trio can be seen explaining why Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory airstrike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam terror attack, was much-needed.

“This can't be allowed. It is against the Constitution and military ethos,” said ex-army officer Praveen Dawar.

“This is just unbelievable. Operation Sindoor heroes appearing on national TV show KBC Just because one 'nationalist' party wants to milk some votes?” a social media user posted on X.

“Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics, beyond PR. Today, Modi govt parades serving soldiers on shows like KBC for image building. Even our Army has been made a political tool for Modi’s PR. Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician’s brand,” wrote an X user, peeved at the development.

Some social media users have also questioned if such TV appearances of army personnel in uniform were in accordance with the protocol of the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army protocol, wearing uniforms is generally discouraged at restaurants, hotels and social events. Officers can wear the uniform only at social functions held in the officer’s mess.

Wearing the army uniform at political events and protest rallies is also prohibited.

“The officers concerned could have declined to be paraded in uniform in such a manner. They didn't. The matter ends there. Rest is your politics,” said retired Indian Air Force pilot Vijainder K Thakur, a military analyst.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan and PoK territories including Bahawalpur, a well-known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, on May 7.

The Independence Day episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air on Sony Entertainment Television at 9pm on August 15.