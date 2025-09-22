After smashing box office records, ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ trends at No. 1 on Netflix

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha is trending at No. 1 on Netflix in India, the streaming platform said on Monday.

At the time the report was published on Monday, Mahavatar Narsimha was the top trending movie in India on Netflix.

“Narsimha now roars louder than ever. Mahavatar Narsimha is trending at #1 on Netflix. Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out now, on Netflix,” the streaming platform captioned a post on Instagram.

The film dropped on Netflix on September 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam following a successful theatrical run.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the movie became the first Indian animated film to earn over Rs 300 crore worldwide after its theatrical release on July 25.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 249.15 crore nett at the domestic box office. Mahavatar Narsimha emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

The film was screened on November 25, 2024, at the International Film Festival of India prior to its big screen release.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first film in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up for the next 10 years. The film chronicles the divine incarnations of Lord Vishnu — Varaha and Narasimha.

The upcoming instalments include Mahavatar Parshuram, which is slated to release in 2027, Mahavatar Raghunandan in 2029, Mahavatar Dwarkadhish in 2031, and Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033. Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 will come out in 2035, with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 releasing in 2037.

Saiyaara, 28 Years Later, Inspector Zende, Materialists, Kingdom, Maareesan, Tehran and Metro...In Dino are among the other films trending on Netflix in India.