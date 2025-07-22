Adria Arjona joins cast of Amazon MGM Studios' 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

Actor Adria Arjona has joined the cast of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studio's new adaptation of "The Thomas Crown Affair".

Arjona join's the cast after Taylor Russell's exit. Russell recently left the project citing creative differences.

Michael B Jordan stars in and directs this adaptation of the 1968 romantic heist thriller, starring Faye Dunaway and Steve McQueen. The original movie was directed by Norman Jewison.

The movie was remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, and Denis Leary. It was directed by John McTiernan. Arjona, 33, is best known for her role in "Hitman" and the series "Andor". She has also starred in "Splitsville", "Father of the Bride", and "Los Frikis". The new adaptation also includes Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek, and Aiysha Hart in the cast, reported Variety.

Jordan is also producting the film alongside Elizabeth Raposo for Outlier Society, Charles Roven through Atlas Entertainement, Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff of Toberoff Entertainment.

Alan Trustman, who wrote the 1968 movie, serves as executive producer. Screenwriter Drew Pearce, known for "The Fall Guy", "Iron Man 3" and "Hotel Artemis", has penned the script with many details of the remake under wraps.

The project is currently in production in London and will release on March 5, 2027.

