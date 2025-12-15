‘Dhurandhar’ earns more than ‘Pushpa 2’ on second weekend, grosses Rs 550 crore globally

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark globally on its tenth day in theatres, the makers said on Monday.

The spy thriller has collected Rs 430.20 crore gross in India and Rs 120.50 crore gross overseas, which takes its global haul to Rs 552.70 crore gross.

Dhurandhar is performing well domestically too. The film began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 28.60 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.10 crore nett on the second day. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore nett.

The daily collection dropped to Rs 24.30 crore nett on Monday, but kept gradually rising through the week. Tuesday fetched Rs 28.60 crore nett, followed by Rs 29.20 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 29.40 crore nett on Thursday. The second week began with a collection of Rs 34.70 crore nett on second Friday.

Dhurandhar had a fantastic second weekend in theatres, raking in Rs 53.70 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 58.20 crore nett on Sunday. It beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to become the highest second-weekend grosser among Indian films.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 364.60 crore nett in India so far.

“The story of The Unknown Men is now known globally,” the official handle of JioStudios wrote on X.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna-led fantasy film Akhanda 2 has earned Rs 61.55 crore nett in its opening weekend, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported.