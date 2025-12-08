Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its first weekend in theatres, as per trade reports.

The spy thriller collected Rs 28 crore nett in India on Day 1, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The second day added another Rs 32 crore nett to the collection.

On Sunday, the spy thriller eaned Rs 43 crore nett, taking the total domestic haul to Rs 103 crore nett.

Dhurandhar has collected Rs 144.6 crore gross globally in three days. This includes Rs 123.6 crore gross in India and Rs 21 crore gross overseas.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had an overall occupancy of 53.47 per cent on Sunday. The morning shows clocked 27.28 per cent footfall, which increased to 61.55 per cent for afternoon shows. The evenings shows peaked at 70.07 per cent occupancy, before slightly decreasing to 54.97 per cent for night shows.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 10. The romantic drama earned Rs 7 crore nett on Saturday, taking the ten-day total of the film to Rs 100.20 crore nett domestically.

The Aanand L Rai directorial has earned Rs 132.44 crore gross worldwide so far.