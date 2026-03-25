Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ crosses Rs 900-crore mark globally in six days

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 900-crore mark at the global box office within six days of theatrical release, trade figures show.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has raked in Rs 919 crore gross globally. This includes Rs 687.43 crore gross collection in India and Rs 231.57 crore gross from overseas markets.

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The domestic nett collection of the film stands at Rs 575.67 crore across 135,965 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 opened to Rs 145.55 crore Rs nett in India (including paid previews), emerging as the first Hindi film to record a single-day collection of over Rs 100 crore nett.

It went on to add Rs 308.57 crore nett to its collection over the weekend. On its first Monday, the daily earnings dropped to Rs 65 crore nett in India. On its first Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 56.55 crore nett in India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees Ranveer reprising his role as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, a region known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, the original Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.