In pictures: Adam Brody, Leighton Meester dazzle at ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 premiere

Actor couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester made a head-turning appearance at the premiere of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This Season 2 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Thursday. The other cast members of the rom-com series, including Kristen Bell and Justine Lupe, also attended the event. Take a look.

Adam Brody looked dapper in a grey tweed jacket over an orange sweater paired with trousers. Leighton, on the other hand, looked stunning in a black and purple ombre gown.

While Adam is set to reprise his role as Noah ‘the hot rabbi’ in the series, Leighton will join the cast in Season 2 for a guest appearance.

Actress Kristen Bell, who played the protagonist Joanne, the love interest of Noah in the series, looked stunning in a red, sleeveless design with a deep V-neck and lace detailing.

Actress Justine Lupe opted for a sleeveless, sequined dress at the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix series. The actress has played Morgan in the show.

Actor Timothy Simons, who is set to reprise his role as Sasha in the series, appeared to be taking selfies with fans at the premiere event.

Actress Jackie Ton looked stunning in a brown sheer dress, paired up with a pair of knee-high boots.

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This centers around a sex podcaster, Joanne and a rabbi, Noah, who fall in love despite their cultural differences. The story explores the challenges of their interfaith relationship.

Set to premiere on Netflix on October 23, Season 2 will also feature an exciting lineup of guest stars, including Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Nobody Wants This Season 1 earned Bell and Brody nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Brody took home the Critics Choice Award for his performance.