Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut returns to film set, resumes shooting ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut resumed filming her new project Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on Monday.

A video shared by the official handle of her home banner Manikarnika Films Production shows the 39-year-old arriving at the film set. The video also shows the actress interacting with director Manoj Tapadia.

Reposting the clip on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Nice to be back on film set.”

Last year, Kangana wrapped up shooting for her yet-to-be-titled film, which also stars her Tanu Weds Manu co-actor R. Madhavan.

On the work front, Kangana last appeared in the film Emergency. Also directed by her, the film delves into the controversial 21-month-long Emergency period of 1975. The movie features Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Kangana, who made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), returned to the director’s chair with Emergency, a historical drama revisiting one of the most turbulent periods in India’s modern history.

The film courted controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community, leading to several delays in its theatrical release.

According to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk, the political drama earned Rs 21.65 crore gross at the domestic box office during its theatrical run.

Emergency is currently streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Kangana is also set to make her Hollywood debut with the horror film Blessed Be the Evil, which stars Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone.